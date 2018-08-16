RECIPE: Market District’s Turkey Hatch Meatballs with Queso

Turkey Hatch Meatballs

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Ground Turkey
  • 1 Egg Cracked and Whipped
  • 1.5 Tbl Whole Milk
  • 1.5 Tbl Worcestershire
  • 1.5 Ounce Grated Parm
  • 4 Ounces Chihuahua
  • 2.5 Ounces Panko
  • 2 Roasted Hatch Peppers (Peeled and seeded)
  • 1 Tbl Minced Garlic
  • 2 tsp Kosher Salt
  • 1 tsp Dried Oregano
  • 1 tsp Dried Basil
  • 1 tsp Toasted Cumin
  • 3 Tbl Chopped Fresh Cilantro

Directions

  1. Pre-Heat oven to 350F
  2. Mix all ingredients in a bowl until thoroughly mixed.  Roll the meatballs slightly larger than you want them to end up (turkey doesn’t shrink as much a ground beef)
  3. Place them on a well-greased tray, place in oven
  4. Cook until 165F
  5. Make Queso Sauce while they are cooking in a skillet on the stove
  6. Add Meatballs to sauce
  7. Serve and top with chopped cilantro

Queso Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1 Pint Heavy Cream
  • 1 can Rotel Diced Green Chilies
  • 8 ounce Chihuahua Cheese
  • 2 Tbl Sour Cream

Directions

  1. Slowly Heat Heavy Cream
  2. Add Canned Chilies and stir in Cheese and turn on low, stir constantly so it doesn’t scorch