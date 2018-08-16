RECIPE: Market District’s Turkey Hatch Meatballs with Queso

Turkey Hatch Meatballs
Ingredients
- 1 pound Ground Turkey
- 1 Egg Cracked and Whipped
- 1.5 Tbl Whole Milk
- 1.5 Tbl Worcestershire
- 1.5 Ounce Grated Parm
- 4 Ounces Chihuahua
- 2.5 Ounces Panko
- 2 Roasted Hatch Peppers (Peeled and seeded)
- 1 Tbl Minced Garlic
- 2 tsp Kosher Salt
- 1 tsp Dried Oregano
- 1 tsp Dried Basil
- 1 tsp Toasted Cumin
- 3 Tbl Chopped Fresh Cilantro
Directions
- Pre-Heat oven to 350F
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl until thoroughly mixed. Roll the meatballs slightly larger than you want them to end up (turkey doesn’t shrink as much a ground beef)
- Place them on a well-greased tray, place in oven
- Cook until 165F
- Make Queso Sauce while they are cooking in a skillet on the stove
- Add Meatballs to sauce
- Serve and top with chopped cilantro
Queso Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 Pint Heavy Cream
- 1 can Rotel Diced Green Chilies
- 8 ounce Chihuahua Cheese
- 2 Tbl Sour Cream
Directions
- Slowly Heat Heavy Cream
- Add Canned Chilies and stir in Cheese and turn on low, stir constantly so it doesn’t scorch