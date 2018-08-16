× Silver Alert declared for missing Cumberland man believed to be in extreme danger

CUMBERLAND, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Cumberland man.

Indiana State Police say 61-year-old Curtis Wilson was last seen Tuesday and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Officers say Wilson is about 5 feet tall 8 inches tall, 250 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. He was reportedly last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and white tennis shoes. Police say he also has the word “Libra tattooed on his arm.

Wilson was last seen driving a red 2004 Pontiac Vibe with Indiana plate VOK113, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Wilson is asked to contact the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department at 317-264-9607 or 911.