× Tracking a soggy weather pattern through Saturday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been traveling over the state throughout day. Most of the rain has been falling over our southernmost counties with spotty showers closer to Indianapolis. Graphic below shows rain totals collected at 11 AM.

The afternoon hours will not be a washout, but there could be an occasional heavy downpour at times this evening. Skies will remain mainly cloudy as well, which will result in below average highs for the afternoon.

The soggy weather pattern will continue through Friday with rainfall coverage dropping a bit by Saturday. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend weather-wise as temperatures rise back into the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies.