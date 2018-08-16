× Witness saves baby from hot car as couple allegedly overdoses in Ohio parking lot

CANTON, Ohio – Officials say a baby was rescued from a hot car while two adults allegedly overdosed in a Canton, Ohio parking lot.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of two people lying in a parking lot on Whipple Avenue from a possible overdose on August 10, according to WJW.

Officials said the first officers at the scene saw 29-year-old Cody Powell lying on his back. He reportedly was turning blue and appeared to not be breathing. They also saw 29-year-old Michelle Hall lying on top of Powell’s legs.

A witness was holding the 1-year-old baby that she told authorities she had removed from the vehicle because the infant appeared to be sweating, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities administered Narcan to both suspects and they were transported to Mercy Medical Center, authorities said.

Deputies reported finding a syringe inside the vehicle, which was then towed.

According to a sheriff’s office report, when they spoke with Hall at the hospital she insisted that she “did not take any illegal drugs” and insisted her multiple prescription medications caused her to fall asleep.

A deputy said Powell admitted to buying heroin and said that both he and Hall injected it while in the parking lot. He also said that the injection was the last thing he remembered, according to officials.

Powell and Hall were charged with endangering children.

Officials say the child has been placed in temporary custody of Mahoning County Child Protective Services, where the suspects already had an open case.