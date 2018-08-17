× Additional rain and storms to wrap-up workweek; improving for the weekend!

We are tracking additional rain and storms for today, as the weather pattern remains unsettled. Pockets of heavy rainfall will be expected, so some areas will easily receive over an inch. With rain heavy at times, along with limited sunshine, expect another day slightly below average in temperatures. There will be some gaps of dry time too. Severe threat remains low but some lightning MAY impact high school football tonight!

A drying trend SLOWLY gets underway on Saturday with only limited rain chances and slightly milder temperatures building back in. Sunday will be dry and warmer before another system returns Monday bringing additional rain and storms…have a great weekend!