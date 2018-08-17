Colts complete first joint practice with Ravens

WESTFIELD, Ind. - The rain didn't stop the Colts and Ravens from staying outdoors this afternoon as they relished in a chance to practice in the elements but more importantly to see another color jersey across from them.

"We said this from the start when we saw the chance of rain, we said we were going outside if it's not lightning." Head coach Frank Reich said after a muddy practice. "We really just felt it was important to get the mindset that we can, anytime anywhere."

"The best part is going up against somebody else, seeing a fresh face, practicing against someone other than ourselves." Tight end Eric Ebron said Friday afternoon.

Frank Reich told us today that Andrew Luck will play into the 2nd quarter in Monday night's preseason game against the Ravens and maybe even a little bit more, just another step in #12's return.

"He's ready, he's really good and we're still getting better," Reich said of his quarterback. "But we're really happy with the progress and where he's at."

Even the opposing coach is happy to see Andrew Luck back, especially now that he looks a little bit more groomed.

"Is the mustache gone?" John Harbaugh joked in his press conference following practice. "I was kinda happy to see that to be honest with you. We had a couple laughs, our families are very close, it's just a great relationship and we love the guy and it's good to see him back."

Coach Harbaugh will get the chance to officially welcome him back when his defense goes up against him on Monday night at Lucas Oil.

The Colts second joint practice with the Ravens is tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 at Grand Park.