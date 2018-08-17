Columbus North student detained in social media school threat case
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police took a Columbus North High School student into custody following a social media threat.
According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were notified about the potential threat on Aug. 7, the night before school was scheduled to start. A photo on social media showed someone holding what appeared to be a gun.
Someone saw the post and reported it to a teacher. The teacher then contacted the police department, police said. Police tracked down the person responsible—a 16-year-old Columbus North student—and determined the weapon was a pellet gun.
The student told police it “was all a joke.” Officers confiscated the pellet gun and took the student to the youth detention center on a misdemeanor intimidation charge.
Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation released the following statement about the case:
On Tuesday evening, August 7, 2018, a student informed BCSC authorities of a social media threat. Information regarding the threat was provided to the Columbus Police Department and emergency agencies. The situation was investigated and the individual responsible was identified and detained. The individual is a student of BCSC and disciplinary procedures were initiated.
Within a short period of time, it was determined that there was no credible threat to the safety of the students and staff members of BCSC.