High school varsity football scores

Fatal crash involving van, semi closes eastbound I-70 near Hendricks-Morgan county line

Posted 8:36 PM, August 17, 2018, by , Updated at 09:13PM, August 17, 2018

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – A fatal crash involving a van and a semi has closed all lanes of eastbound I-70 near State Road 39.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Joe Watts says one person has died and multiple others have been injured as a result of the crash along the Hendricks-Morgan county line.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes as they travel east on the interstate near mile marker 55.1.

The closure is expected to last until about 10:20 p.m. Friday, according INDOT.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.