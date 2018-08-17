× Fatal crash involving van, semi closes eastbound I-70 near Hendricks-Morgan county line

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – A fatal crash involving a van and a semi has closed all lanes of eastbound I-70 near State Road 39.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Joe Watts says one person has died and multiple others have been injured as a result of the crash along the Hendricks-Morgan county line.

Morgan Co: 55mm East Bound 2 Vehicle Crash, 1 fatality, multiple injuries, more later.. I’m enroute to Scene.. be patient… — Sgt. Joe Watts (@ISPPutnamville) August 18, 2018

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes as they travel east on the interstate near mile marker 55.1.

The closure is expected to last until about 10:20 p.m. Friday, according INDOT.

I-70 MM 55.1 EB near SR 39 / mile 55 All lanes closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) August 18, 2018

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.