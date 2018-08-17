INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The greatest 17 days of summer are about ready to come to a close. Rain or shine, it's the final weekend of the Indiana State Fair. Sherman visited the State Fairgrounds to see how people can enjoy the fair while avoiding the rain this weekend.
Final weekend of the Indiana State Fair
-
Rain to start August; tracking dry time and a big warm-up
-
It will be hot and humid for the first weekend of August
-
Tracking weekend rain chances along with plenty of dry time
-
What’s new at the Indiana State Fair
-
Hot and humid through the weekend; storms return next week
-
-
Very hot and humid weekend; more comfortable next week
-
A look inside the Dairy Bar at the Indiana State Fair
-
Best of the week; Hotter, more humid days for the weekend!
-
September in July: Final weekend of the month will be mild
-
Cool and quiet start to the weekend; rain chances return Sunday
-
-
Here’s the full list of free concerts for this year’s Indiana State Fair
-
Best of the week, still hot! Spotty storms return by Friday late afternoon…
-
Soggy end to the weekend; cooling off this work week