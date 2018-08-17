Fishers police greet students with high-fives as they get off the bus

FISHERS, Ind. – It’s “High-Five Friday” in Fishers! Today, a dozen officers with the Fishers Police Department visited Lantern Road Elementary School to greet the students with high-fives as they got off the school bus.

This is the first year the police department is doing this, and Lt. Mike Johnson says so far it has been a success!

“The biggest piece of the puzzle in keeping our kids safe is knowing the kids and building relationships with them. And this is a big piece of that and a step in that direction,” Johnson said.

Fishers police are going to do it each week they’re invited to a school, and right now they have several more “High-Five Fridays” scheduled.