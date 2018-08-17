A man who inspired on the football field is now writing new books to inspire kids. Former Colts coach Tony Dungy teamed up with his wife Lauren to pen a series of children's books. They stopped by FOX59's Red Couch to talk about the new series and the contest to find the child to star in their next book.
Former Colts coach releases children’s book
-
Colts kick off training camp at their new location
-
Colts Camp Live with defensive end Tarell Basham and IndyStar’s Zak Keefer
-
Pat McAfee on reuniting with Colts to host Kickoff Concert, weighs in on new era for his former franchise
-
Colts’ Frank Reich to reunite with Eagles for Super Bowl ring event
-
Colts’ notebook: Ravens come to town for joint work
-
-
Laura Ingalls Wilder’s name pulled from award because her writing includes ‘stereotypical attitude’
-
Colts’ camp preview: Tight ends
-
Colts receiver Deon Cain out for season with torn ACL
-
Rookie Steve Ishmael shares link to Colts’ all-time great
-
Colts believe Luck is “close” to start throwing footballs
-
-
Colts vs. Seattle: Luck returns, an opening win
-
Colts “Community Day” focuses on foster kids
-
Colts Camp Live with running back Marlon Mack and IndyStar’s Zak Keefer