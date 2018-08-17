Indianapolis family continues search for young mother’s killer one month after her death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A local family is pleading for answers after their loved one was gunned down one month ago, and still no arrests have been made. Monica Pirtle leaves behind three daughters and a family who says she was loved by everyone.

It's really the unknown that's hurting Monica's family. Why did this happen? Who did it? And what was she thinking in her final moments. For the questions they can't answer now, they have plenty of good memories to hold onto and tell her children about.

"Devastating. We just taking it day by day. It gets depressing, and it's been a lot of sadness," Monica's mother, Pamela Brodie-Wooden said.

Monica's death marked the city's 80th murder for 2018. She was killed in the 4000 block of Crabtree Ct. just one day before her 36th birthday.

"Every time I see violence on the news I get emotional and feel sorry for the other families. And now we all praying and feel sorry for each other. It's just getting terrible out here," Pamela said.

Monica was a mother to three daughters, ages 18, 15 and 2.

"It's hard for them. Not waking up seeing their mamma, hearing their mother's voice, not talking to her," Pamela said.

Monica's passion is still alive in her family's home. She was an artist and interior decorator. She painted every piece of art on her mother's wall and gave her special touch with decorations.

"We don't wanna add nothing or taking nothing away from her decorations because we can hear her now fussing at us," Pamela said.

They're holding on to thoughts from the good times, hoping their hearts will one day heal.

"It's really unbelievable. Like I'm still in denial we are actually going through this, and especially with my sister, it's just hard to believe," Martia Brodie, Monica's sister, said.

There’s a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.