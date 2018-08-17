× Investigators find child-sized mannequins during search in Terre Haute child pornography case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Federal agents made an unsettling discovery during a search of a Terre Haute home in a child pornography investigation.

Agents found five child-sized mannequins in the home, along with 1,500 images of child pornography, reports WTHI.

The FBI obtained the search warrant for the home in the 4400 block of North 13th Street after discovering someone at the location had been downloading child pornography.

Agents arrested the homeowner, 52-year-old Charles Hill, who admitted he had child pornography on his laptop, phone and an external hard drive, WTHI reported.

Hill, who has a previous child pornography conviction in Vigo County from 2004, is set for a detention hearing in Indianapolis next week. The government wants him held until trial.