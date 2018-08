PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A crash in Plainfield sent a pile of lumber through a vehicle’s windshield on Friday.

It happened at about 10 a.m. at 750 East and Black Oak Drive, according to Plainfield Fire Territory.

Fire officials say one patient was extricated as a result of the crash and transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Plainfield firefighters were assisted by the Mooresville Fire Department at the scene.