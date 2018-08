× Multiple crashes cause southbound I-65 in Whitestown to close

WHITESTOWN, Ind.– A jackknifed semi and other incidents have caused southbound I-65 in Whitestown to close.

The Boone County Sheriff’s office says drivers should avoid the area until about 4:30 p.m. The accident is at mile marker 138, near State Road 267.

Minor injuries have been reported.

This story is developing.