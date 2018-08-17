New clinical trial treats Crohn’s disease with diet

More than three million Americans suffer from Crohn's disease. It can have a profound impact on a patient's quality of life, and a new clinical trial aims to bring some relief. It's enrolling participants at 33 sites nationwide, including Indianapolis. A doctor and participant explain the idea behind treating Crohn's disease through changes in diet.