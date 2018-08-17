× Putnam County parents express concerns after trans student using boys’ restroom takes photo

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Parents are concerned with the North Putnam Community School Corporation after a transgender student using the boys’ bathroom posted a picture of himself inside on social media. Parents came to the school board meeting Thursday expecting answers.

The district said a student came to them and said he identified as a boy, and wanted to use the boys bathroom. By law, the district said they must allow a student to use the bathroom he or she identifies with. The school system does speak with that student to ensure their intentions are true to prevent someone from making a false claim to gain access to a particular bathroom.

“We certainly are supportive of a safe environment here at school, one that’s free from bullying and discrimination,” Superintendent Dr. Nicole Singer said. “The laws made it pretty clear for us that we have to allow student access to the bathroom with they identify with.”

A handful of parents showed up to the school board meeting on Thursday, and said they want clarity on the situation.

“We need a dialogue. We need to come together as a community. We need discussions. We need to be able to try and solve the problems,” Darla Poynter said. Her grandson goes to school in the district.

FOX59 spoke with one parent who said he plans to have a meeting with school officials in the coming days so parents can voice their concerns. The next school board meeting is September 20, and parents expect to have this item on the agenda.