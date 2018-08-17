Remembering fallen officer Teresa Hawkins 25 years after her death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It's been 25 years since the first female officer in Indianapolis was killed in the line of duty. Officer Teresa Hawkins was responding to a call when a drunk driver hit her. She worked for the Indianapolis Police Department for five years. Her family said she always dreamed of becoming a police officer.

Officer Hawkins died on August 17, 1993 while working to protect her community. She was 28 years old. It's a sacrifice her department still honors today. They paid tribute to Officer Hawkins during roll call Friday afternoon because those who worked with her 25 years ago said it's important to never forget.

"Never let you forget how you feel about somebody and what this job means to all of us. Everybody who puts on this uniform, we are all out there working for the same cause," said Officer Michael Mack.

It's still difficult for Officer Mack to talk about it. He ran the same area as Officer Hawkins for five years.

"You know you got to cherish every day you have with your coworkers, with your friends and family because you just don’t know when your day is coming," he said.

There's still a plaque on the corner of 36th and Emerson with her picture so others also don't forget her service.

"Even if they just glance up, it’s a reminder to them something tragic happened here," said Joseph Hawkins, her brother.

Joseph said she loved family. The Ball State graduate was the youngest of 11.

"She was loved and we miss her every day. Teresa we miss you every day," Hawkins said.

Joseph and Officer Mack sat in the roll call at her district with hopes her memory continues to live on. Officer Mack said he hopes to place a chair in their role call with the names of those who have died in the line of duty. To honor them, he said no one else will ever sit there.