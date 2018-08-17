× Serious crash closes eastbound lanes of I-70 near Hendricks-Morgan county line

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – A serious crash has closed all lanes of eastbound I-70 near State Road 39.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes as they travel east on the interstate near mile marker 55.1. That’s near the Hendricks-Morgan county line.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was killed or injured in the crash, or how many people are involved.

The closure is expected to last until about 10:20 p.m. Friday, according INDOT.

I-70 MM 55.1 EB near SR 39 / mile 55 All lanes closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) August 18, 2018

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.