Shelbourne Play of the Game nominees: August 17

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep pigskin our cameras caught on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: ZIONSVILLE’S TOMMY FOSSETT

Tommy Fossett extends for a one-handed catch in Zionsville's loss to Pike.

NOMINEE #2: BROWNSBURG'S BRYCE KIRTZ

Bryce Kirtz scored four touchdowns in the Bulldogs' win over Bloomington South. Here, he shakes one defender loose and jukes another on his way to the end zone.