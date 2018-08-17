× Tropical downpours ending as Upper-Low moves on; Humidity break still days away

HIGHLY HUMID

The air is still awfully humid and behind these tropical downpours.

These thunderstorms and tropical downpours this evening are to ease later tonight. Rainfall amounts of over 1″ today in some locations.

Three-day rainfall has topped 2″ in Shelbyville but as expected the rainfall isn’t evenly distributed. The showers and thunderstorms will roam the area this evening at or about 40-50% areal coverage then begin thinning out after 8 pm. Better weather is on the way.