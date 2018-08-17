Tropical downpours ending as Upper-Low moves on; Humidity break still days away
HIGHLY HUMID
The air is still awfully humid and behind these tropical downpours.
These thunderstorms and tropical downpours this evening are to ease later tonight. Rainfall amounts of over 1″ today in some locations.
Three-day rainfall has topped 2″ in Shelbyville but as expected the rainfall isn’t evenly distributed. The showers and thunderstorms will roam the area this evening at or about 40-50% areal coverage then begin thinning out after 8 pm. Better weather is on the way.
UPPER-LOW MOVES ON
The second upper-level low in three days that created the unsettled atmosphere, is weakening and moving on late Friday. Skies will brighten Saturday after early day fog with many more rain-free and dry hours expected. A stray shower and a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out completely Saturday afternoon but most of us will not get any rain. With brighter skies Sunday after morning fog we will warm up!
BIG BREAK NEXT WEEK
The humidity stays high for several more days but a huge break is coming. A Stronger cold front arrives Monday afternoon and evening bringing the thunderstorms, potentially strong or severe. Behind the front – much milder air will pour into the state on northwest winds starting Tuesday morning. The refreshing feel will be felt Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will only near the 80-degree mark in the afternoon with nighttime lows perhaps sub 50-degrees outlying early Wednesday and Thursday morning! A real welcomed break!