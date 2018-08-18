Neglected, abandoned horse bonds with golden retriever at rescue shelter

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A mini horse who was severely neglected has forged a beautiful friendship with a dog who helped save his life.

A viral video shows just how special each of the animals are to each other.

The video was posted by Darlene Kindle, of Carolina Equine Rescue and Assistance, earlier this month. Kindle said she was contacted in late July after Sammy the horse was first found wandering the streets. He was “skin and bones,” and she was told he would need help immediately or he would be euthanized, WBTV reports.

Sammy was bathed, fed and dewormed. Then he met Molly, the golden retriever, who took to him right away and stepped in to provide him comfort.

In Kindle’s original video post, she provided no caption. But the number of views plummeted fast — and they’ve now hit over 371,000.

In an updated post, Kindle wrote: