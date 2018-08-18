“I could have killed him for $10,” East Side Store owner fights back against armed robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A dramatic armed robbery is caught on camera in the East Side. A store owner is held at gun point before turning the tables on the would-be thief.

It happened at Decor Furniture on the corner of 10th street and Bosart Avenue. In the video, the suspect pulls a gun on store owner Doyle Stinson.

“I know you’ve got more money than that because this is a business,” Stinson said the man told him, “Once he gets me back to the back room that was a mistake. I go back here, I hit my silent alarm emergency button.”

Stinson said he could tell the gun aimed at his back wasn't loaded, so he reached for his own weapon in the back room.

“I knew when he pulled the hammer back on the automatic weapon there wasn’t a bullet in the chamber," Stinson said, "I know the sound.”

He took aim, as the video showed the suspect frantically fleeing the store. Stinson said his gun was loaded. He said he didn't pull the trigger because he saw a boy in front of his store, and was concerned a stray bullet would hit him.

“If you’re shooting a 40 caliber, it’s going to go through him, through this merchandise, through that window, and what's beyond that window,” Stinson said, “He’s got a lot more to live than me. That’s true, that’s a little boy there.”

Instead, the store owner called 911, and chased after him.

"I jumped in a vehicle before he got in his getaway car. Followed him down 11th and Arlington," Stinson said.

A fellow store owner had pulled up when Stinson ran out, and let him in the car. Police say the two chased after the suspect until it became too dangerous.

Stinson said he plans to put a bullet stopper in front of his window in case an incident happens again.

As for the suspect, he made off with only $10. Police need your help tracking him down. The getaway car is believed to be a dark blue Chevy Trailblazer with an Indiana "In God We Trust" license plate.