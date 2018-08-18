× Male shot during concert event on city’s south west side; police disperse large crowd

INDIANAPOLIS — An attendee at a hip hop concert was shot and critically wounded early Saturday on the city’s south west side.

At approximately 2 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were called to Krave Event Complex in the 6400 block of W. Washington St. on a report of shots fired. They arrived and found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He apparently had been shot inside the facility, ran outside and collapsed on the ground, police said. A crowd of 300 to 400 people were at the concert at the time of the shooting.

Police say the victim was shot at least once, and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Investigators are talking to potential witnesses, who told authorities there was security inside the building and outside.

Metro police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS.