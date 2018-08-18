× Nice end to the weekend; tracking more storms for Monday

We started off our Saturday with areas of fog and lows into the upper 60s. Once the fog cleared, there was a nice mix of sunshine and cloud cover! A couple thundershowers fired up south of Indianapolis this afternoon, but the rain totals did not amount to much. The Indianapolis Airport did not receive any measurable rainfall today. Bloomington only had 0.02” of rainfall from the isolated showers this afternoon.

Skies will remain partly cloudy through the overnight hours as lows drop into the mid to upper 60s. Calm conditions and dew points in the mid-60s will likely create patchy dense fog early Sunday morning.

Expect even more dry time tomorrow with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid-80s. The warm and humid conditions may still trigger a stray shower during the heat of the day.

We are closely watching a storm system that is going to arrive early next week. Thunderstorms will move into central Indiana by Monday afternoon and some storms could potentially produce gusty winds, hail and heavy rain. A few strong thunderstorms may develop as well. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates!

Once the system moves out, temperatures will drop and we will have big changes in the forecast by Wednesday of next week. Less humid and cooler air will build back into the area with highs in the upper 70s!