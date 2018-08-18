× Police: Person dead after car runs into back of semi on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are at the scene of a fatal accident on the northwest side.

Just after 2:15 p.m., officials were dispatched near the intersection of 79th St. and Georgetown Rd. on the report of a serious accident with entrapment.

A vehicle reportedly ran into the back of a semi-truck which was stopped southbound at the intersection.. Authorities say a victim has passed away as a result of the accident.

The semi-driver was not inured. The intersection is closed for another hour.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.