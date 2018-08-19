× IMPD investigating city’s 103rd homicide on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Just mere hours from investigating the city’s 102nd homicide of the year, police were called to the far east side of the city to investigate the 103rd.

Just about 4:00 a.m. Sunday, police were called the 6000 block of Nimitz Drive, located just northeast of 21st and Arlington Avenue.

Upon arrival they found a male in a car who had been killed from a gun shot.

No details have been released and police have not announced whether they have any suspects in custody with this crime.