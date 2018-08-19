IN Focus: One-on-one with IPS superintendent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - IPS superintendent Dr. Lewis Ferebee appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss the Indianapolis Public school district's upcoming ballot measures to pay for teacher salaries and safety and security upgrades.

In the video above, Ferebee talks about the time-consuming process to determine how much money the tax referendum would entail, and the potential for more school closures even if the referendum passes this November.

Earlier this summer, the Indianapolis Public Schools Board of Commissioners reached a deal to finalize details of the $220M operating referendum.

The Board agreed in March to partner with the Chamber on the assessment, which identified hundreds of millions of dollars in potential savings from dozens of efficiency recommendations.

The chamber was advocating for a tax hike that would raise $100 million over eight years, while IPS had slimmed down its original ask of close to $750 million to $315 million.

In June, the district’s school board voted to approve the capital referendum for safety and security upgrades following a public meeting.

Both items will be on the November ballot.

Our interview with Dr. Ferebee was recorded Tuesday, two days before a large fight at Arsenal Tech High School that brought more questions about security at IPS, and whether school consolidation was a factor in terms of having adequate staffing resources for security to handle the larger student population that resulted from the closure of other IPS schools.