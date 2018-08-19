× Indianapolis records 102nd homicide with Saturday night shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Another fatal shooting Saturday night has added to one of the deadliest years in Indianapolis history, as IMPD is investigating the city’s 102nd homicide.

The incident may have begun near West 34th Street just east of Moller Road, where a report of shots fired was called in to police just after 10:30 p.m.

Police were unable to find anything at the scene or the car that was reportedly involved. However, later, an IUPUI police officer patrolling near the IUPUI campus, found a car with a deceased male inside at 16th Street and Indiana Avenue matching the description of the earlier reported incident.

No other details have been released pending the ongoing investigation.