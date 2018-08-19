Long-time Colts play-by-play man Bob Lamey retires
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts lost their voice Sunday. Literally.
Bob Lamey, the team’s long-time radio play-by-play man, announced his retirement.
He declined comment, but a source with knowledge of the situation said Lamey simply decided it was time to retire.
Lamey, 79, has been the so-called ‘Voice of the Colts’ since their relocation to Indianapolis in 1984. The only seasons he was silenced was in 1992-94.
This story will be updated.