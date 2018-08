× Near north side stabbing victim dies at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — A female stabbing victim has died from her wounds tonight.

At 5:44 p.m. IMPD responded to a call of a fight at the 2100 block of Boulevard Place. Police found the stabbed victim, and EMS transported her to the hospital in critical condition. She died later on at the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time. Police ask anyone with information about the stabbing to contact Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS.