× Robert Wickens lifelined following horrific crash at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. – IndyCar driver Robert Wickens has been involved horrific crash during the ABC Supply 500.

On lap 7, Wickens made contact with Ryan Hunter-Reay and was sent airborne into the wall.

The red flag came out as crews tend to Wickens and repair fencing between turns 2 and 3.

Wickens was lifelined out of the track. IndyCar said he was alert and awake after the crash.

This story will be updated.

HUGE CRASH in Pocono. Ryan Hunter-Reay & Robert Wickens collide, and Wickens gets into the fence. Shades of Scheckter and Brack in Texas 03. Red flag, long delay coming. #IndyCar #ABCSupply500 pic.twitter.com/6JxX0IncHB — Blaynos (@Blaynos14) August 19, 2018

Someone with knowledge of situation has been told Wickens is alert. Don't know anything else yet. — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) August 19, 2018