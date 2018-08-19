× Tracking an active start to the week; cooler and comfortable air on the way!

We had beautiful weather to end the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s! Indianapolis reached a high of 86 degrees this afternoon, which is two degrees above the average high.

The area is going to remain quiet overnight under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 60s as kids wait at the bus stop. The calm conditions tonight may contribute to patchy fog for the Monday morning commute.

There should be some dry time Monday morning with cloud cover moving back into central Indiana as our next system approaches the state. The rain gear may not be needed for the morning, but you will want to have it nearby for the afternoon.

A warm front is going to lift north over the area Monday afternoon and bring our next wave of rainfall. Thunderstorms may fire up along the boundary and some storms could potentially turn strong to severe.

Our southwestern counties are highlighted under a slight risk for severe weather. The primary threat will be damaging winds. Secondary threats include large hail and possibly an isolated tornado.

The cold front will track over the state on Tuesday and bring additional rainfall. Once the system moves out, temperatures will fall and less humid air will arrive! Both Wednesday and Thursday look comfortable with sunny skies. However, the heat is going to crank back up again next weekend with highs near 90 degrees once again!