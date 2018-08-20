Bacon Lover’s Day and Colts football should be celebrated with Bacon Buffalo Chicken Tachos
Have you heard of “Tachos”? Essentially, they’re nachos, but tater tots replace the tortilla chips. I’ve seen them popping up more and more lately, and I have been tempted to create my own version. Since today is Bacon Lover’s Day AND the home opener for the Colts preseason game, I decided to experiment with a bacon buffalo chicken version. Wow. Talk about game day comfort food at its finest.
I liked it a lot more than I thought I would. Sometimes my diet is a victim of my creations. But you only live once, right?
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Bacon Buffalo Chicken Tachos
Ingredients
- 1 (32-ounce) bag frozen tater tots
- 2 cups shredded chicken (I just used all white meat from one rotisserie chicken)
- 1 cup Buffalo wing sauce
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 cup cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup blue cheese dressing (can be replaced with ranch or omitted completely if you don’t like blue cheese)
- 5 slices bacon, chopped
- 1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles
- Abut 6 green onions, chopped (add more or less depending on taste preference)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare baking sheet by lining it with aluminum foil and spraying it with nonstick spray.
- Spread entire bag of tater tots on baking sheet in single layer and cook for 20 to 25 minutes.
- While tater tots are cooking, combine shredded chicken with buffalo sauce, butter, and garlic powder.
- Remove tater tots from oven and place in cast iron skillet, casserole dish or pie dish.
- Cover with shredded chicken and cheddar cheese. Place back in oven until cheese is melted, or about 5 minutes.
- Remove from oven and top with blue cheese dressing, bacon, blue cheese crumbles and green onion.