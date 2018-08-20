× Bacon Lover’s Day and Colts football should be celebrated with Bacon Buffalo Chicken Tachos

Have you heard of “Tachos”? Essentially, they’re nachos, but tater tots replace the tortilla chips. I’ve seen them popping up more and more lately, and I have been tempted to create my own version. Since today is Bacon Lover’s Day AND the home opener for the Colts preseason game, I decided to experiment with a bacon buffalo chicken version. Wow. Talk about game day comfort food at its finest.

I liked it a lot more than I thought I would. Sometimes my diet is a victim of my creations. But you only live once, right?

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Bacon Buffalo Chicken Tachos

Ingredients

1 (32-ounce) bag frozen tater tots

2 cups shredded chicken (I just used all white meat from one rotisserie chicken)

1 cup Buffalo wing sauce

1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup cheddar cheese

1/4 cup blue cheese dressing (can be replaced with ranch or omitted completely if you don’t like blue cheese)

5 slices bacon, chopped

1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles

Abut 6 green onions, chopped (add more or less depending on taste preference)

Directions