Colorado man charged with murder in deaths of pregnant wife, 2 kids

DENVER — Prosecutors have charged a Colorado man with murder in the deaths of his pregnant wife and their two young daughters.

The charges Monday against 33-year-old Christopher Watts come a week after a friend reported 34-year-old Shanann Watts and the girls missing from their home in Frederick, a small town north of Denver.

Watts also was charged with unlawful termination of a pregnancy.

Before his arrest Wednesday, Christopher Watts lamented about missing his wife and daughters in local television interviews.

Authorities found Shanann Watts’ body Thursday on property owned by the oil and gas company that her husband worked for. The bodies of 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were later found nearby.

Prosecutors have said they would ask a court to unseal the warrant for Christopher Watts’ arrest after filing charges.