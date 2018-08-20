× Colts lose 20-19 to Ravens in Luck’s return to Lucas Oil

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts lost by a nose in Andrew Luck’s preseason return to Lucas Oil Stadium, losing 20-19 to Baltimore.

They almost came back and won in the fourth after trailing 20-10. 2017 third-round pick Tarrell Basham made things interesting with a strip sack and recovery to put the Colts in the red zone.

They scored an easy touchdown, but Frank Reich decided to test out running a two-point conversion and it was stopped.

Luck did not look sharp in his first game back at Lucas Oil. He forced a ball in the red zone early in the first quarter and was picked off.

He was also sacked twice on the way to a 6-13, 50 yard night.

Luck’s backup and last year’s starter played well. Jacoby Brissett was an efficient 15-25 for 189 yards.

The Colts host the 49ers on Saturday night.