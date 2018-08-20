× Four people dead after violent weekend in Indy, no arrests made

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – No arrests have been made after a violent weekend in Indianapolis. There were a total of six shootings and one stabbing, resulting in four deaths.

Police say witnesses are not cooperating with officers, making it difficult for them to put together any information that might lead to an arrest.

The most recent shooting happened Monday morning around 1:45. A man was shot in the stomach and is in the hospital in critical condition. Police say they found the man outside of his home.

The violence wasn’t isolated to a certain area; it occurred all across the city.

We spoke to a few people who live in the city, and they say enough is enough.

“I am totally fed up because sooner or later it is going to be an innocent. It could be me or my kids and that is not cool. People need to speak up for real,” Indianapolis resident Susie Diaz said.

Indianapolis is now at 104 total homicides for the year. Police are asking anyone who might have information to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-tips.