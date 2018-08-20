Greenwood Madison Avenue project nearing the finish line

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood residents and drivers are just mere weeks away from seeing the new and improved Madison Avenue.

The Madison Avenue project is one of several roadways undergoing a transformation during the 2018 year in the city of Greenwood.

The scheduled six-month project is just about a month away from returning Madison Avenue back to normal traffic, as residents and drivers through the area will find new sidewalks, landscaping and a bike trail from Main Street to Camby Street.

And while the project is just about done, it’s not been without its concerns according to Greenwood Project Manager Kevin Steinmetz.

“The biggest thing has been trying to maintain traffic through the area during this time period and for some type of normalcy to continue. That hasn’t been easy, but most have been accepting of the delays and with the finished project starting to take shape, everyone is excited to see it all done.”

Steinmetz expects the majority of the Madison Avenue project to be done by the middle to end of September, but says that the landscaping part will probably take a bit longer so that contractors can totally complete the project by October. 31.