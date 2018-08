× IMPD at scene of fatal shooting on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night on the city’s near east side.

Just before 10:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of N. LaSalle St. near Michigan on the report of a person shot. That victim has reportedly died.

Earlier tonight, a male was found shot to death on the far east side.

We have a crew on the way and will update once more information becomes available.