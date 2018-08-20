× IMPD: Male found shot to death on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating a homicide Monday night after finding a male victim shot to death on the far east side.

At around 7:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Kristen Court of the report of a check welfare run.

Police found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story once more information becomes available.