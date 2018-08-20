Kings Island offering free admission to educators this weekend
KINGS ISLAND, Ohio – Kings Island will be offering free admission to educators this weekend.
Teachers, faculty and staff can take advantage of the deal from Friday, Aug. 24 to Sunday, Aug. 26.
A valid school employee ID, or a valid teaching license with a photo ID, must be presented at Kings Island for a free admission ticket.
Educators may also purchase admission at a special price of $29.99 per ticket for up to six family members or friends at the park.
The Ohio amusement park is about a 2-hour drive from Indianapolis.