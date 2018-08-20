Make chocolate pecan pie in less than an hour with recipe from Kylee’s Kitchen
A new spin on an old favorite – this dessert is sure to be a crowd favorite! It’s National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day! Make chocolate pecan pie in less than an hour and just a handful of ingredients with this recipe from Kylee’s Kitchen.
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Chocolate Pecan Pie
Servings: About 8 slices
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter
- 2 beaten eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1 cup semi sweet morsels
- 1 frozen or refrigerated pie crust (you can make your own pie crust if you really want to, but I’ve found that with this particular pie it’s hard to tell much of a difference)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit
- Melt butter on medium heat in saucepan.
- Once butter is melted remove saucepan from stove and let it cool for about 15 to 20 minutes. This rest period is important because if you don’t let it cool, the eggs will start to cook when you add them to the saucepan. Also, the chocolate chips will melt, changing the texture of the pie.
- Add the eggs, sugar, flour, and vanilla to the saucepan and mix well. Stir in pecans and chocolate chips.
- Pour mixture into pie crust and bake pie for 35 to 40 minutes (start checking center of pie with a toothpick at 35 minutes to see if it’s done).
- Remove pie from oven and let it set for at least an hour before serving
- Pie can be served warm or room temperature.