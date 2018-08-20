× Make chocolate pecan pie in less than an hour with recipe from Kylee’s Kitchen

A new spin on an old favorite – this dessert is sure to be a crowd favorite! It’s National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day! Make chocolate pecan pie in less than an hour and just a handful of ingredients with this recipe from Kylee’s Kitchen.

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Chocolate Pecan Pie

Servings: About 8 slices

Ingredients

1/2 cup Challenge butter

2 beaten eggs

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup flour

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup chopped pecans

1 cup semi sweet morsels

1 frozen or refrigerated pie crust (you can make your own pie crust if you really want to, but I’ve found that with this particular pie it’s hard to tell much of a difference)

Directions