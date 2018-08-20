× UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 10-year-old boy who went missing Monday has been located and he is safe, according to police.

Family says the child had ran away from IPS School 114 at 2251 S. Sloan Street after being sent to in school suspension.

Before the boy was found, police described him as being about 4 feet 6 inches tall, around 75 pounds, and had a brown short afro haircut and brown eyes.

Officers said they found him near the school.

Editor’s note: The boy’s name and photo have been moved from this story to help protect his identity.