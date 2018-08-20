× Nickelodeon’s ‘Double Dare Live’ to make stop in Indianapolis this fall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nickelodeon’s “Double Dare Live” is coming to Indianapolis this fall.

All the slime soaking, pie plastering and booger busting will take place at the Old National Center/Murat Theatre on Nov. 8. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.

You can also register for a chance to participate in the action. Those interested in applying can visit this website starting Oct. 1 to register electronically or register the day of the show at the theatre.

The self-proclaimed “messiest game show” will be hosted by Indy-native Marc Summers, who hosted the iconic television show in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

“Hosting the Double Dare Live tour couldn’t be any more exciting, and I look forward to bringing the fun and messiness of Double Dare to audiences across the country,” said Summers. “Doing the show again with my sidekick Robin will fulfill childhood dreams of the generation that grew up with us and introduce this classic show to the next generation.”

According to a press release from Nickelodeon, “Double Dare Live” will feature two teams comprised of selected audience members competing to win prizes by answering brain-bending trivia questions, completing messy physical challenges and ultimately facing the legendary obstacle course.

“Double Dare” was recently revamped with new host Liza Koshy, a digital creator and actress. Summers also provides commentary on the challenges and lends his expertise to each episode.