× Non-credible threat prompts increased police presence at Franklin Central on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officials say there will be an increased police presence at Franklin Central High School on Tuesday due to a threat that was made on social media Monday evening.

Principal Chase Huotari said in a Facebook post that the threat has been determined not to be credible and the increased police presence is a purely a precautionary measure.

Huotari said the school’s police department and administration will continue to investigate the threat to determine who may be responsible for the post.

“It is unfortunate that someone has used social media to try and disrupt the educational process at Franklin Central,” wrote Huotari.