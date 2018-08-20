Police investigate hit and run on near northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is in the hospital this morning after he was found lying in the road.

The hit and run crash occurred in the 3200 block of W Kessler Blvd. N. Drive. Police disptachers received a 911 call about a man lying in the street in the northbound lanes. Police say the victim is in his mid-60s.

He was transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Police say parts of the suspect’s car were found at the crash scene, and right now they’re working to piece together the make and model of the car.