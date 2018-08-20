× Storms return later today; Cooler shot by midweek!

A dry, warm start out-the-door this morning, as sunshine should open our workweek rush hour. By this afternoon, showers and storms will be pushing through the state, as our temperatures level off in the lower 80’s. The added heat and lift should produce some heavy downpours, lighting, stronger gusts and the possibility of hail. Storm chances will hold through Tuesday afternoon until the cold front eventually clears the state. The severe threat remains marginal but a few could go severe. With the threat of rain and storms tonight, the roof will likely be closed for the Colts game.

We will begin to dry out by tomorrow (Tuesday) evening and cooler, less humid air will settle in for midweek. This shot of air could produce morning lows in the middle 50’s, marking the coolest start since mid June (June 14th: 55°)! Otherwise, beautiful afternoon highs for both Wednesday and Thursday will mark the “pick of the week” (Thursday)!

Hotter air returns this weekend with a possible run at 90° by Sunday afternoon! Summer not done yet…have a great day and go COLTS!