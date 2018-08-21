× $10,000 reward offered for return of stolen French bulldog named Waffle Fries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man is offering a $10,000 reward for the safe return of his stolen French bulldog named Waffle Fries.

Gary Lane says someone stole the dog from his home on the city’s southeast side Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video shows the thieves walking into the owner’s garage and stealing Waffle Fries. Someone then walks out with a bag, with the pup inside.

Lane says French bulldogs are highly a sought-after breed right now and can be worth tens of thousands of dollars. He says the thieves were after four of his dogs and got one.

“They didn't steal a watch or a television, they stole an animal, they stole a living, breathing creature,” said Lane. “They took a soul, they took a part of the family. That’s what really has me worried.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

And if you’re curious, Waffle Fries got her name because her mom’s name is Tater Tot.