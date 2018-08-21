× 3 people dead in 3 hours as violence spills into streets of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three people are dead this morning after three separate incidents all throughout Indianapolis last night.

The first shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. on the city’s far east side along Kristen Court.

Police found a 24-year old man shot and killed inside a vacant home.

Neighbors in that area saying it’s typically a quiet area, and that this latest string of violence has them a bit on edge.

“The thing is, I’m in shock… The thing is, that it could happen to anybody. You gotta be prepared,” said neighbor Orlando Cordova.

IMPD responded to another shooting around 10 p.m. on LaSalle Street near Michigan on the near east side. Police say two men were fighting in the street before shots rang out.

When officers arrived, they found a man fatally shot in the middle of the street.

Just 30 minutes later, police were called out to West Washington where a body was found behind a shopping center.

A police report indicates the victim was found in a homeless camp. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and it’s unclear how long his body had been there.

IMPD says they are treating each of these deaths as separate incidents, and they are still in the early stages of each of these investigations.

Police say they are frustrated by the influx of crime.

“We’re trying to get our numbers down, to keep everything under control and it keeps happening,” said IMPD Captain Robert Troutt.

We’re working to find out the victims’ identities, suspect descriptions, and what may have led up to the shootings. We will update this story when more information is made available.

If all three of these deaths are classified as criminal homicides, that will make it 98 just this year. We’re still on pace to break last year’s record of 156 criminal homicides for the entire year.