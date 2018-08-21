× Animal rescue group steps up to save two sick puppies facing euthanasia

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two sick puppies hoping to get back on the road to recovery have been rescued after a plea by IACS.

Two Rottweiler mixes, who are just a few weeks old, were brought in to IACS Monday by an IMPD officer who found them abandoned. Two other puppies were also brought in, but had to be put down due to very low white blood cell levels.

After a hectic Tuesday at IACS, Helping PAWS, based out of Indianapolis, stepped up to the plate to take care of the dogs.

The puppies have tested negative for Parvo, but are showing symptoms related to the deadly disease. Parvo is a canine virus spread dog to dog by direct or indirect contact with their feces.

Vaccines are available, but canine mortality rates are around 90% in untreated cases. Common symptoms include fever, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and lethargy.

“They are not doing well, someone needs to get them out as soon as possible,” said IACS Public Information Officer Kristen Lee.

If the puppies did not get into extended care by Wednesday, they face humane euthanasia. The shelter originally posted a Tuesday 6 p.m. deadline for humane euthanasia, but a foster parent stepped up. A little bit later, IACS announced that Helping PAWS vowed to rescue the puppies.

Both dogs were originally looked at by IACS’ staff, but they did not have the capabilities to save the dogs. Click here to donate towards the puppies’ recovery.

Lee told us that these cases happen more often than you think and they are always looking to expand their rescue and foster parent networks.

If you’re an animal rescue shelter wanting to help future dogs needing medical attention, please email julie.zink@indy.gov for more information.

To apply as a foster parent in Indianapolis, click here.